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Ivermectin OK For Afghan Refugees while Hospitals Filled With 'Vaccinated' Americans - Murder for $$$'s
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461 views • September 07, 2021
Dr. Ryan Cole is a Mayo Clinic-Trained, Board Certified Pathologist and Medical Director for America's Frontline Doctors and joined Stew Peters to discuss the extremely dangerous and deadly shots being called "vaccines".
https://rumble.com/vm62ig-ivermectin-ok-for-afghan-refugees-hospitals-filled-with-vaccinated-american.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vm62ig-ivermectin-ok-for-afghan-refugees-hospitals-filled-with-vaccinated-american.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
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