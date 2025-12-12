Maria Zeee-Aus Social Media Ban & British Govt's 'Emotion Detection' Cameras

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 159 | Australia officially bans social media for Under 16's, A new Medicare pilot program is about to launch that will let private companies use AI to review requests for certain medical care — and reward companies when they deny claims, and the British government plans to introduce cameras that detect emotions.