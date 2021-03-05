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THE SCIENCE OF FACEMASKS - DR. LEE MERRITT (MIRROR FROM FREEDOMMAN)
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201 views • March 05, 2021
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The second White Coat Summit was held in Washington D.C. October 16-17, 2020. Its purpose was to have frontline doctors talk directly to the American public, educate and inform policy leaders, and create alliances to enable physicians to heal our nation. Its emphasis was on the proven success of early treatment.
From Freedomman.org
https://www.freedomman.org/video/dr-lee-merritt-the-science-of-facemasks/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
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100,000 Doctors Unite Against COVID Vaccine
Dr. Lee Merritt - the Science of Facemasks
Nurse Passes Out on LIVE TV Minutes After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Presentation (by Diego Rodriguez)
We are doing our best to prepare the content of this channel. However, Brighteon cannot warranty the expressions and suggestions of the contents, as well as its accuracy. In addition, to the extent permitted by the law, Brighteon shall not be responsible for any losses and/or damages due to the usage of the information on our channel.
By using our website, you hereby consent to our disclaimer and agree to its terms.
The links contained on our channel may lead to external sites, which are provided for convenience only. Any information or statements that appeared in these sites are not sponsored, endorsed, or otherwise approved by Brighteon. For these external sites, Brighteon cannot be held liable for the availability of, or the content located on or through it. Our Privacy Policy was created by https://www.generateprivacypolicy.com/ the Privacy Policy Generator. Plus, any losses or damages occurred from using these contents or the internet generally.
Our Disclaimer was generated with the help of the https://www.disclaimertemplate.net Disclaimer Template Generator
The second White Coat Summit was held in Washington D.C. October 16-17, 2020. Its purpose was to have frontline doctors talk directly to the American public, educate and inform policy leaders, and create alliances to enable physicians to heal our nation. Its emphasis was on the proven success of early treatment.
From Freedomman.org
https://www.freedomman.org/video/dr-lee-merritt-the-science-of-facemasks/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
Other COVID Related Videos Worth Watching:
100,000 Doctors Unite Against COVID Vaccine
Dr. Lee Merritt - the Science of Facemasks
Nurse Passes Out on LIVE TV Minutes After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Presentation (by Diego Rodriguez)
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