Keep Your Bone Marrow Healthy Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.18.21

Keep Your Bone Marrow Healthy Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.18.21CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE(800) 212-2613Air Date: Monday, October 18, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing different states and other countries. Outlining the differences in numbers. Contending the countries with lower numbers than the U.S. are due to differences in diets. Stating those with the lower numbers don't eat gluten. Asserting gluten destroys the villi in the intestines. Compromising the body's ability to keep the bone marrow healthy.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding ways to avoid added sugar. Offering vegetables that can be used as sugar substitutes. Things like sweet potatoes, beets, onions, miso paste, carrots, pumpkins and cucumber. offering recipes for things like pumpkin waffles, cucumber water, sweet potato brownies and basil soup sweetened with carrots.CallersJo has high blood pressure and rheumatoid arthritis in her knees and shoulders.Terrance has a son whose skull was formed correctly.Melanie has a friend who can't swallow and hasn't had any food or water for two weeks.Kim has a rash and her arms and has neck pain.#health #diabetes #hbp