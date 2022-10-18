Recently Deacon John Rangel and Mr. Frank Casella, from Catholic Men Chicago Southland, sat down to talk man to man with Deacon James Maslanka about manhood and ministry - this is a video series of interviews with Catholic Deacon's of the Archdiocese of Chicago.
If you would like to learn more about the message of Our Lady of Fatima, and the local activities to participate in please can contact:
The World Apostolate of Fatima (Our Lady's Blue Army -Chicago) at [email protected]
To contact Deacon James personally they can use my arch email [email protected]
