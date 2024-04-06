Unarmed Civilians, Waving White Flag, Murdered By Israelis Then Their Bodies Are Bulldozed!

MIRRORED from Al Jazeera English
28 Mar 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjYudMS3q1s&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish
Al Jazeera has obtained footage showing Israeli forces in Gaza shooting two unarmed Palestinians dead. One of the men repeatedly waves what appears to be a piece of white fabric, to show they are not a threat. This is an international symbol of surrender. The bodies of the two Palestinians are then buried by an Israeli bulldozer.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.