Unarmed Civilians, Waving White Flag, Murdered By Israelis Then Their Bodies Are Bulldozed!

MIRRORED from Al Jazeera English

28 Mar 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjYudMS3q1s&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish

Al Jazeera has obtained footage showing Israeli forces in Gaza shooting two unarmed Palestinians dead. One of the men repeatedly waves what appears to be a piece of white fabric, to show they are not a threat. This is an international symbol of surrender. The bodies of the two Palestinians are then buried by an Israeli bulldozer.