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Virginia 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries: Rhetoric vs Reality
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45 views • December 18, 2019
What's going on in Virginia? Here's a hint. It's far more rhetoric than "sanctuary"
Dozens of counties in Virginia are claiming the mantle of "2nd Amendment Sanctuaries" in the face of new proposed restrictions in the state legislature. But does the rhetoric match up with the reality of what's happening on the ground? So far, it's not even close.
Path to Liberty: December 18, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Dozens of counties in Virginia are claiming the mantle of "2nd Amendment Sanctuaries" in the face of new proposed restrictions in the state legislature. But does the rhetoric match up with the reality of what's happening on the ground? So far, it's not even close.
Path to Liberty: December 18, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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