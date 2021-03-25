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FULL SHOW: Analysis of Biden’s Disastrous Press Conference
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71 views • March 25, 2021
Joe Biden gives his first press conference since being in office and it goes exactly how you would expect it. Biden stumbling through his words, reading off a prepared question sheet with pictures and names of all the journalists, and of course massive lies. Dan Lyman joins to discuss how Europe is going in and out of lockdowns depending on the day for the fake COVID Pandemic. Drew Hernandez joins to discuss his work at the border and the shocking information he discovered. Del Bigtree is in studio to cover a major virologist warning the world of the potential disaster looming from the COVID vaccines that could be catastrophic to the world.
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