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VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS CAN BE HORRIBLE. LIKE THIS LADY IS HAVING. SHE IS ONE OF TENS OF THOUSANDS.
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188 views • November 06, 2021
Need more proof. Watch the videos I have posted and continue to post. Here are some videos you may want to watch:
Crazy Mom Promises To Kill Unvaxed Once Her Kids Can be Vaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4eDjHDQtW626/
Lady Collapses After Booster Jab Ambulance Service Says They Are Too Busy To Respond And Hang Up!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9BU3NMslgkcj/
These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know these
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5lqqKKk0FhC/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
Crazy Mom Promises To Kill Unvaxed Once Her Kids Can be Vaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4eDjHDQtW626/
Lady Collapses After Booster Jab Ambulance Service Says They Are Too Busy To Respond And Hang Up!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9BU3NMslgkcj/
These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know these
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5lqqKKk0FhC/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
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