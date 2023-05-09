Create New Account
RT: VICTORY DAY PARADE HELD IN MOSCOW (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OOeW7I8sd3bO/


This year's Victory Day Parade marked 78 years since Nazi Germany surrendered in World War II. The event was attended by the leaders of several former Soviet republics.


8,000 soldiers marched through Red Square, including 530 participants of Russia’s Special Military Operation. The column of armored vehicles was headed by a T-34-85 tank and featured the S-400 air defense system, Iskander-M operational and tactical missile systems, and others.


Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech, hailing the contribution of all Soviet republics to the victory in 1945. He stressed that there is nothing more important than unity and love for the Motherland.


After the Victory Parade the president, together with the leaders of other states, laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and honored the memory of those who died with a minute of silence.


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukraineww2nazismwag the dogkievzelenskypuppet regimedombass

