The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth Don't Get Distracted.

Of the many characteristics of Jesus, it should be noted that he was fully focused on his mission here on Earth.

The lesson for all of us is to understand why we are here on Earth and no matter where we are starting from, we are to reflect Jesus in everything we do, hear, see, and speak. Not easy, as that is what sets us apart from the world.

Now get out there have some fun and save a soul or two! Peace.

Support the show. Give us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

Inspiration video from:

CTMI

https://ctmi.org/