THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 56: Warning to the Religious Leaders

Jesus confronted the religious leadership about John the Baptist and they feigned ignorance and refused to incriminate themselves. The God-man proceeded to talk about a man’s two sons and castigated the Jewish leadership by stating that prostitutes and tax collectors would enter heaven before them.

Then Jesus spoke about a rich businessman who contracted a management team to oversee the operation of his vineyard and how they eventually murdered his son. Finally, the God-man described the role of a cornerstone and how He had been rejected. The Jewish leadership perceived that the Son of God was speaking about them and hated Him for it.

They desperately wanted to kill the Messiah, but feared the reaction of the common people, who took the God-man for a prophet. The religious leadership had been weighed and found wanting and it was their false righteousness that condemned them.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1955.pdf

RLJ-1955 -- MARCH 24, 2024

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