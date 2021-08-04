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Wild Fires started deliberately to serve several aspects and objectives of the agenda.
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298 views • August 04, 2021
Wild Fires started deliberately to serve several aspects and objectives of the agenda.
WILD FIRES - ARE THE CABAL HOLDING STATES TO RANSOM! - DR HOFFE & THANKS FOR THE RAIN? PLAY OUR WAY OR WE WILL BURN IT DOWN WITH DEW,S , MAN MADE WEATHER WAREFARE!
WILD FIRES - ARE THE CABAL HOLDING STATES TO RANSOM! - DR HOFFE & THANKS FOR THE RAIN? PLAY OUR WAY OR WE WILL BURN IT DOWN WITH DEW,S , MAN MADE WEATHER WAREFARE!
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