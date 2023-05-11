Create New Account
<Miles Guo Style> by Forgiato Blow
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2go16x3852

<Miles Guo Style> by Forgiato Blow


https://music.apple.com/ca/album/miles-guo-style/1686076376?i=1686076377


“Everybody pointing fingers at him they lying on him everywhere that he go;

Free miles Guo right now we the people spoke!”


“每个人都在指责他，无论他走到哪里都有人对他撒谎;

现在释放郭文贵，我们人民发声!”


