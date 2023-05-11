https://gettr.com/post/p2go16x3852
<Miles Guo Style> by Forgiato Blow
https://music.apple.com/ca/album/miles-guo-style/1686076376?i=1686076377
“Everybody pointing fingers at him they lying on him everywhere that he go;
Free miles Guo right now we the people spoke!”
“每个人都在指责他，无论他走到哪里都有人对他撒谎;
现在释放郭文贵，我们人民发声!”
