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Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: It`s a crime
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34 views • December 27, 2021
As a doctor of internal medicine and social medicine, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg is not only a profound expert on the public health system in Germany. Dr. Wodarg does not mince his words, whether he is commenting on government measures or addressing corruption in the WHO. But see for yourself.
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