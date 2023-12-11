Create New Account
The Wisdom of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 10 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
The Whole of God's Plan for Mankind Was Present with Him from Everlasting to Everlasting. Truth Is Written Down in Scripture, and Truth Is the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ. To Believe the Truth Is to Believe and Receive the Person--It Is to Be Born Again. It Is Available to All -- and Is Received by Some of the Most Unlikely People Imaginable.


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

