Ka-52 Helicopters of the Amphibious Assault of Ukrainian Terrorists in the area of the Zaporozhye NPP and River Barge. 091422

Footage of the destruction by Ka-52 helicopters of the amphibious assault of Ukrainian terrorists in the area of the Zaporozhye NPP
On a barge with Ukrainian militants who were trying to cross the Dnieper, attack helicopters used Vikhr anti-tank missile systems.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.