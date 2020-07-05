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4 Ways Communists Are Secretly Taking Control
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78 views • July 05, 2020
Today in America we are experiencing the second stage of a plan to destroy our nation … and it’s been happening for over 50 years, right under our noses!
Today we will be going back in history to examine the rise of the Marxist forces that are behind this slow takeover. We will be revealing who they are, and what they plan to do.
If you’re interested in learning more about marxism’s role in American politics, we recommend Glenn Beck’s book, “Arguing With Socialists.” Just follow this link: https://amzn.to/3euvV73
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Today we will be going back in history to examine the rise of the Marxist forces that are behind this slow takeover. We will be revealing who they are, and what they plan to do.
If you’re interested in learning more about marxism’s role in American politics, we recommend Glenn Beck’s book, “Arguing With Socialists.” Just follow this link: https://amzn.to/3euvV73
************
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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