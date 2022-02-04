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FBI director claims Jan 6 protesters treated the same as antifa and BLM
anon1556
anon1556
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the fact he even thinks despite both sides of the political spectrum knowing that antifa and BLM get better treatment when they commit acts considered illegal than conservatives shows how our government is in denial

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