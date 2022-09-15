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A Comprehensive Transformation Will Happen in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Before Xi’s Visit to Kazakhstan; CCP’s Traveling Delegation Skirt COVID Testing, Because “Money Talks”; THE US and EU Will Move Into Action After Finding Out About CCP’s “Assistance”