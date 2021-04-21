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SA Ambulance Service is falling apart
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20 views • April 21, 2021
The South Australian Governments transformation of health care has been slashing beds and services over the years. Many in the system are hurting and crying out that the past quality of care is in decline.
The current Premiere, Steve Marshal can be contacted by email at [email protected] to discuss these concerns.
The current Premiere, Steve Marshal can be contacted by email at [email protected] to discuss these concerns.
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