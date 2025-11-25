BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Local civilians in Pokrovsk emerging from the ruins very happy to be liberated by the Russian army
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
179 views • 21 hours ago

❗️"We have waited for you for so long!"

Local civilians in Pokrovsk are emerging from the ruins very happy to be liberated by the Russian army!

@AussieCossack

Adding:

India has worked out ways to keep buying Russian oil despite new U.S. sanctions, Bloomberg reports.

For weeks, banks were hesitant to process payments for any Russian cargo after the latest sanctions took effect last Friday. Now lenders have created a system that allows refineries to pay for oil from sellers who are not on Washington’s blacklist. Transactions can be routed through dirhams or yuan.

Stricter checks may slow bookings but will keep Russian flows moving.

Indian refiners still fear that any cargo linked to sanctioned companies could result in frozen payments, costly arbitration, or secondary U.S. sanctions.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
