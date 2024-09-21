BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Whitewashing Genocide: How Western Media Shapes How You Think About Israel & Gaza - (Dr. Assal Rad) clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 7 months ago

🚨'Mainstream Western outlets will avoid actually naming Israel within their headlines, they will not attribute attacks to Israel'

'Institutions in the West are dehumanizing Palestinians...close to 17,000 children have been killed in Gaza. The only way to attempt to whitewash a crime of that magnitude is to dehumanize the population the population in which those crimes are being carried out against.'

-Dr. Assal Rad explains how mainstream Western media outlets systematically manipulate perceptions of Israel and its crimes against Palestinians

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v5fo86z-whitewashing-genocide-how-western-media-shapes-how-you-think-about-israel-a.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy