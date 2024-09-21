Whitewashing Genocide: How Western Media Shapes How You Think About Israel & Gaza - (Dr. Assal Rad) clip

🚨'Mainstream Western outlets will avoid actually naming Israel within their headlines, they will not attribute attacks to Israel'

'Institutions in the West are dehumanizing Palestinians...close to 17,000 children have been killed in Gaza. The only way to attempt to whitewash a crime of that magnitude is to dehumanize the population the population in which those crimes are being carried out against.'

-Dr. Assal Rad explains how mainstream Western media outlets systematically manipulate perceptions of Israel and its crimes against Palestinians

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v5fo86z-whitewashing-genocide-how-western-media-shapes-how-you-think-about-israel-a.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp