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CANADIAN NURSE FIRED FOR SPEAKING TRUTH
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72 views • April 28, 2021
If you are a coward killing people for a job I hope you die a slow death because this will come for you also. You are not going to be allowed to escape. You are simply a "useful idiot" which is what they have decided your are. ~ JIM CRENSHAW
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