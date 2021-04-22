Justice Is Coming. It's Not Over, We Won The Election. Don't Forget Git'mo, Was Upgraded For A Purpose. Is It Full..... Stay Strong, Trust God!

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Amid all the debate, we must never lose sight of the goal, Absolute victory. D-Day only took one day to attack, but years to plan in order to minimize the lose of life, and gain the greatest possible victory! Stay strong and stay the course.