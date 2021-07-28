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No Transmission of Covid in Australia!
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592 views • July 28, 2021
Freedom is our right! How dare the politicians we pay for and vote for decide what we should do or use the Police force or military, which we also pay for through taxes against us! The Police and Military should know they serve us, not the politicians we vote for!
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