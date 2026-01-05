BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - Jan 5, 2026 - Proverbs 19:1-3 - When Integrity Walks and Folly Blames God 2026-01
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
11 views • 3 days ago

Proverbs 19:1–3 confronts the heart of human responsibility. Integrity in poverty is better than clever speech rooted in corruption. Acting without knowledge—and rushing ahead without wisdom—leads not just to mistakes, but to sin. Yet when foolish choices distort a person’s path, the heart often turns in frustration against the Lord instead of toward repentance. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how character outweighs circumstance, why haste is spiritually dangerous, and how blaming God reveals the deeper issue of unchecked folly.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


