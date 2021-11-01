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Technology - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 30
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152 views • November 01, 2021
We are in a material creation, where everything is technology. The difference between the matter inhabited from the consciousness sourced spark of life and the compilation of materiality. What are the critical points about the technology these days. Hidden technologies. How to prepare yourself for the transitional time? Technology of the human heart.
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