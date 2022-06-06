The New Federal State of China Working Towards Getting Formally Recognized

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06/04/2022 Miles Guo: The Republican Party is projected tol win the Midterm Election. He agrees with what Mr. Steve Bannon said at the NFSC 2nd anniversary celebration that the first thing the New Federal State of China (NFSC) needs to do is to do everything possible to get official recognition. When the NFSC becomes a legitimate regime, so will the Himalaya Exchange. The fellow fighters with the NFSC will have a splendid future.