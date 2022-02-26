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REJECT IT!
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22 views • February 26, 2022
"Reject the Mark (666) and Learn to Follow God" explores 5 spiritual aspects of how to avoid the Mark 666.
Before the return of Jesus Christ, we know that the Mark of the Beast 666 will be brought in. If we have not learned how to fight temptation, especially relating to money - the root of all evil - we are going to end up taking it.
This video reveals that now is the time to get ready! Preparing for the end times means learning ahead of time how to reject the Mark of the Beast, ultimately through learning how to live by faith.
Before the return of Jesus Christ, we know that the Mark of the Beast 666 will be brought in. If we have not learned how to fight temptation, especially relating to money - the root of all evil - we are going to end up taking it.
This video reveals that now is the time to get ready! Preparing for the end times means learning ahead of time how to reject the Mark of the Beast, ultimately through learning how to live by faith.
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