Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🌟 The fascinating world of sedimentary rocks! 🌟
channel image
The Good Question Podcast
6 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

🌟 Explore Sedimentary Marvels with Christian Ryan 🌍, an undergraduate geology student from South Dakota Mines. 🌟

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3wav1KG

From the quartz-rich layers of South Dakota's sandstone to the mosaic marvels of conglomerates, each rock holds tales of ancient landscapes and geological marvels. 🌍

Join us on a journey through time as we decode the tales hidden within these ancient stones. 🏞️

Keywords
geologicalwondersearthhistorysedimentarystoriesancientstoriesgeologicalexploration

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket