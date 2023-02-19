Create New Account
Wycliffe Omondi : Questins and answers on various health issues.
Faith of the Pioneers
Published Yesterday

Question and answers on Kidney stones, Thyroid issues, chronic fatigue (ME) and grounding.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this presentation is strictly for educational purposes is is from personal experience. It is not intended to diagnose,treat, cure or prevent any disease. The viewer takes personal responsibility for applying these counsels. Always consult with your health care provider.

Keywords
healththyroidgroundingmekidney stone

