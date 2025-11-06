Philippines: At least 114 dead, still missing following devastating typhoons in Talisay City in Cebu, Philippines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At least 66 reportedly dead, 23 still missing following devastating typhoons in Talisay City in Cebu, Philippines. Earlier report.
MOST Recent Update: At least 114 dead after Typhoon Kalmaegi floods Philippines, engulfing entire communities · Most deaths by drowning
About 2 hours ago, new posted article.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/typhoon-kalmaegi-philippines-9.6967346
Video reuploading from earlier today, after not processing.