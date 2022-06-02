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US supplies Ukraine with long-range rockets, Russia sees move as escalation
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342 views • June 02, 2022
Global News.
The Pentagon's top policy advisor Dr. Colin Kahl said on Wednesday the U.S. will provide Ukraine with four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to extend Kyiv's reach in its war against invading Russian forces, adding that about three weeks of training would be needed.
The rockets are part of a $700-million weapons package the U.S. has approved for Ukraine. The rocket systems can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets, as part of an expected (word missing?) to be unveiled later in the day.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has received assurances from Ukraine that it will not use the high-precision rockets to attack targets within Russian territory.
However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the supply of the rocket launchers to Ukraine has raised the risk of a "third country" being drawn into the three-month-long conflict.
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4eVzZHe4k0
The Pentagon's top policy advisor Dr. Colin Kahl said on Wednesday the U.S. will provide Ukraine with four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to extend Kyiv's reach in its war against invading Russian forces, adding that about three weeks of training would be needed.
The rockets are part of a $700-million weapons package the U.S. has approved for Ukraine. The rocket systems can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets, as part of an expected (word missing?) to be unveiled later in the day.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has received assurances from Ukraine that it will not use the high-precision rockets to attack targets within Russian territory.
However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the supply of the rocket launchers to Ukraine has raised the risk of a "third country" being drawn into the three-month-long conflict.
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4eVzZHe4k0
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