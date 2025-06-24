BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran | End of the 12-Day War?
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
45 views • 20 hours ago

Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran | End of the 12-Day War?

https://newsplusglobe.com/

President Donald Trump has declared a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, aiming to end the 12-day conflict marked by missile strikes and air raids. Qatar’s mediation was key in brokering the deal, though Israel has yet to confirm publicly. Watch this update on the ceasefire and what it means for the future of the Middle East.

Israel Iran ceasefire, Trump ceasefire announcement, Middle East conflict 2025, Qatar mediation, Iran missile attacks, Israel strikes, 12 day war, Trump diplomacy, Israel Iran war update, Middle East peace talks


#IsraelIranCeasefire #Trump #MiddleEastPeace #12DayWar #QatarMediation #BreakingNews #IsraelIranConflict #NewsPlusGlobe

israel strikestrump ceasefire announcementisrael iran ceasefiremiddle east conflict 2025qatar mediationiran missile attacks12 day wartrump diplomacyisrael iran war updatemiddle east peace talks
