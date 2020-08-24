Testimonial Viva Voce Evidence: Establishment Cover-up of Institutionalised Paedophilia - U.K.

Much has come to light, in recent times, regarding the topic of institutionalised and highly organised paedophilia, worldwide.



This broadcast is from 2016, but it puts forward a powerful and detailed account of a seasoned police man giving first-hand testimony of his experiences, over many years, of dealing with under age prostitution and paedophilia, and what happened when he began to conduct serious investigations into the matter, the repurcussion of those investigations, and the targeted destruction of his career by senior ranking police officers, within the United Kingdom.



I pray as many police officers as possible, especially those within the United Kingdom, listen to this testimony, share it with their colleagues, and seek to organize amongst themselves a solution to this most pressing and despicable of issues; and together go on to investigate the cover-up of Satanic Ritual Abuse by elements of the United Kingdom establishment who have aligned themselves with the 'principalities and powers' mentioned in the Holy Bible.