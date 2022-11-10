04. Quietening the Soul (WARNING: Read description) What Motivates You/Others?

IRONY WARNING: This series is about finding peace within our soul... but this episode (and Episode 5) contains soul-disturbing content. Why?

Only by acknowledging the trouble we are in, will we be willing to confront our "normalcy bias" (the phenomenon of disbelieving one's situation when faced with grave and imminent danger and/or catastrophe... as in over-focusing on the actual phenomenon instead of taking evasive action... a state of paralysis).

In Video 4 of the Quietening the Soul series, Scott Warren, of Freedomshock.com, opens up about his personal motivation for creating the series, and then shifts to analyzing the motivations of the global elites who are the impetus behind the massive world changes which are now before us.

