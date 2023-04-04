More Awful and Interesting Science - Round Table w/ Joomi Kim, Jessica Rose and Jonathan Couey

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We're back for more awfully interesting science! Join Joomi Kim, Jessica Rose and Jonathan Couey along with RTE co-hosts Liam Sturgess and Mathew Crawford for an open science session.
Find more of our guests' work at the links below.
Joomi Kim: https://joomi.substack.com
Jessica Rose: https://www.jessicasuniverse.com
Jonathan Couey: https://gigaohmbiological.com
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