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Το τελευταίο βίντεο του Isaak Kappy πριν την «αυτοκτονία» του ..
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58 views • January 07, 2021
Κάποιοι λένε ότι ζει ακόμη, όπως ο Επσταιν κ η διευθύντρια της CIA κ είναι έτοιμοι να οδηγήσουν στην δικαιοσύνη με τις μαρτυρίες κ αποκαλύψεις τους όλους τους υπηρέτες του σατανά, νεοταξίτες. Τα γεγονότα τρέχουν κ να είμαστε καλά, θα τα βρούμε μπροστά μας.
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