Robert F Kennedy Jr Announces His Run For Presidency, Challenges Biden’s Bid for Re Election

A new US presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is joining the Democratic Primary against Joe Biden in 2024. Kennedy has slammed the president's foreign policy as an 'abject failure', thus echoing rival party candidate Donald Trump. RT’s Caleb Maupin reports.

source,

NEW DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE SLAMS US POLICY AS ‘FAILURE’

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIMST806502S/?list=notifications&randomize=false