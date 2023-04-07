Robert F Kennedy Jr Announces His Run For Presidency, Challenges Biden’s Bid for Re Election
A new US presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is joining the Democratic Primary against Joe Biden in 2024. Kennedy has slammed the president's foreign policy as an 'abject failure', thus echoing rival party candidate Donald Trump. RT’s Caleb Maupin reports.
source,
NEW DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE SLAMS US POLICY AS ‘FAILURE’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIMST806502S/?list=notifications&randomize=false
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.