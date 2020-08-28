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The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise, and Worship with Russ Taff
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15 views • August 28, 2020
See and hear more from Russ Taff @ https://amzn.to/2EKw7le
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believing; God’s original plan for both women and men was an equal partnership. Studying His Word in this area bears this out. Read more @
http://bit.ly/TRADevo
Get more motivational videos like this @ https://benlionelscott.com/subscribe/
believing; God’s original plan for both women and men was an equal partnership. Studying His Word in this area bears this out. Read more @
http://bit.ly/TRADevo
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