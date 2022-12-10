FLASHBACK: Media Kills (2010)

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



From 2010: For decades, scientifically-crafted techniques have been employed to shape our ideas and perceptions. Today billions of dollars are spent each year trying to get you to think, act, talk and dress in proscribed ways...and it is as successful as ever. This week on The Corbett Report we try to break out of the box by exposing the government/PR/media nexus for what it is.