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Audio Of a documentary of Faucis Aids diabalicle kill of 39 million people to date. And Billions Mass Murderer? Later.
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20 views • March 02, 2022
The medications Fauci said helped, killed! AZT was a chemo drug not meant for long term use. To under stand today. You have to be educated on yesterday. Too hot for You Tube to show the doc. Original air date You Tube 4-15-2021
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