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Swastika Cut on Tortured Woman by Azov
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174 views • March 28, 2022
Does FOX, CNN, CBS ignore this or do they just laugh? I hope there's a special place in Hell for these people. We mean that for the Azov battalion too.
"Woman Found Murdered In Ukraine Military base in Mariupol School basement
Report by Patrick Lancaster
https://youtu.be/6LQSYmda0Sc
"Woman Found Murdered In Ukraine Military base in Mariupol School basement
Report by Patrick Lancaster
https://youtu.be/6LQSYmda0Sc
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