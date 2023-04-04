Create New Account
Tucker Dismantles Preemptive Regime Coup against President Trump
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
Tucker dismantles preemptive Regime coup against President Trump HOURS before Trump due for arraignment in New York: “They want to take out Trump.

In a Democratic system you convince people to vote against him. In a tyrannical system you use people with guns to stop him from running.”

https://twitter.com/i/status/1643054865063743488



arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump

