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Situation Update, April 13th, 2021 - Vaccine antibodies CAUSE blood clots in the brain, lungs and heart
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131500 views • April 13, 2021
In the wake of accelerating deaths from vaccine-induced blood clots, the FDA has now called a nationwide halt to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine.

HI-RES re-post of xylitol crystallography via morphic resonance: https://www.brighteon.com/fe3a423b-67f3-4e4f-9ae8-b533f019d291

Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-13-april-13th-vaccine-antibodies-cause-blood-clots-in-the-brain-lungs-and-heart.html

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

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