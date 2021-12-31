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The Role of Enablers During Times of Tyranny
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70 views • December 31, 2021
In history we often speak of the perpetrators and victims. The ones we don't hear so much about are the enablers. Enablers are those who maintain an abusive system. They are recruited through coercion, peer pressure and propaganda. By this point into the covid tyranny, people are living the role they would've played in Nazi Germany.
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
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