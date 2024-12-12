Redpill EP81: Double Header! DayStar & Dispensationalism

In tonight's doubleheader, we will combine Healing for the Fractured Soul and Revelation Redpill. We will discuss the developments around the Daystar destruction and the need for prophetic discernment in this hour. In the second half, we will discuss Candace Owens taking on CI Scofield and dispensationalism and the ensuing battle on Twitter with Babylon Bee's Joel Berry and others questioning Owen's motive. Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep81/









