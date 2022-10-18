

PFIZERGATE: ALLEGED "TRANSPARENCY" IN CONTRACTS WITH THE EU - THE TIME OF TRUTH IS COMING





The press conference was given on 28/10/21.





We remind this today, as a few days ago, on October 14, 2022, the office of the European Attorney General Ms. Laura Codruța Kövesi announced that a criminal investigation is underway into the EU purchase of Covid 19 vaccines

Link to the ongoing investigation notice:

https://www.eppo.europa.eu/en/news/ongoing-eppo-investigation-acquisition-covid-19-vaccines-eu