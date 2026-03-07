More Fierce fighting as Radwan fighters repel an Israeli airborne landing in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, last night

Fierce fighting as Radwan fighters repel an Israeli airborne landing in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

Adding:

The Beqaa Valley lies north of the Litani River, outside the area agreed upon for the withdrawal of Lebanese forces. In addition, the Lebanese army has become increasingly concerned about the build-up of STG troops on the border with Syria.

More: Preliminary reports say Israeli helicopters failed to extract the surrounded IOF airborne troops.

Hezbollah fighters reportedly struck the building with six RPGs, setting the third floor on fire.

And: Preliminary reports indicate Israeli paratroopers and commandos wore Lebanese Army uniforms for camouflage in case they were detected by Hezbollah.